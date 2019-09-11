Presidential candidate endorses Jessica Cisneros

Politicians within the Democratic Party are beginning to choose sides within the party when it comes to the fight for our area's representation in our nation's capital.

Jessica Cisneros

The fight for our area's seat in the House of Representatives continues to divide the Democratic Party.

On Monday, one of the many presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren officially announced she is backing Laredoan and democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros for Congress.

Warren stated, "The people of Texas' 28th district are ready for systematic change and deserve a Democrat that will be on the side of working people; not the side of big money and obstructionist Republicans.”

This prompted incumbent Henry Cuellar’s fiery response attacking Warren and Cisneros' support for the green new deal, going as far as calling it an extremist agenda.

Cuellar says, "Elizabeth Warren and our opponent are socialists proposing a green new scam that will kill off over 108,000 jobs in our region.”

Cisneros defended their initiative saying, “If we are serious about protecting our future, we must start to take the threat of climate change seriously. Climate change affects all of us, whether republican, democrat or independent and deserves real solutions.

The congressman says, "Killing oil and gas jobs would cut $62 million from the UISD budget and force the layoff of teachers.”

The incumbent also stating, “A just transition to a renewable economy is a common-sense set of goals; we should be using public investments to create green jobs in renewable energy in our homes, buildings, and transportation.”

The final decision will be left to the voters to decide in 2020.

While we've not been able to confirm the accuracy of those claims with UISD, Cuellar's campaign spokesperson says the 100,000 plus jobs would be those from the Eagle Ford Shale.