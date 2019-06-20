President's tweets sparks fear of deportation

Earlier this week, President Trump took to social media to say millions of people who are illegally in this country will be deported starting in the next couple of days.

Although it's not the first time something like this happens, a local immigration attorney says it's easier said than done.

On the same week he kicked off his re-election campaign, President Trump touched the hot button issue of immigration once again.

On Monday the president tweeted, "Next week, ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States."

However, immigration attorney Yohana Saucedo says the possibility of a deportation that size is unlikely.

Saucedo says, deportation takes preparations and there’s no way that he can deport thousands of people in a week.

The topic of deportation once again resurfacing on social media had some agreeing with the president’s statement; meanwhile, some also wondered about the logistics of the statement.

According to deportation numbers released by ICE, between 2013 and 2018, 2013 was the highest with over 368,000 deportations, followed by 2014 with close to 316,000 both years under President Obama’s term.

On the other hand, 2017 had the lowest at about 226,000m but Saucedo still recommends preparation.

She said there might not be deportations but enforcement is going to be stricter, so people should be aware of that.

Besides not answering the door without a warrant, she recommends seeking legal counsel.

According to ICE, out of 24 areas of responsibility in the nation, San Antonio had the highest both 2013 and 2014 with over 100,000 deportations each year.