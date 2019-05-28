Prevent the spread of mosquitoes this summer!

With mosquito breeding season upon us, there are health risks than getting more than just a bite.

Officials say mosquitoes carry plenty of diseases that could cause infections to the public.

Just last year, the City of Laredo Health Department saw its first case of dengue fever in 25 years and in the past4 they have also seen a couple of cases of the Zika Virus.

As a result, the City of Laredo wants you to take precautions this mosquito breeding season.

The city says the best way to prevent the spread of mosquitoes is to get rid of standing water, keep your yards cleaned and well-maintained and use personal repellent to get rid of mosquitoes.

The city also recommends getting rid of all your trash and making sure you cover your trash bin correctly.

Local store owner Tony Barrera says larvacides such as Mosquito Beater and Cyanora can help get rid of those pesky insects.

The city will be spraying to kill larva in every sector of Laredo this week.

They will be doing it from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

