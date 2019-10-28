Preview of Commissioners Court meeting

Webb County Commissioners will meet on Monday morning to discuss the director position for the Rio Bravo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Also up for discussion is the repair and maintenance of the county-owned building on 915 Zaragoza Street, also known as Casa Ortiz.

The court could also approve allocating funding for the preservation of the historic building.

They will also discuss the current tax abatement agreement between the county and the Laredo Outlet Shoppes.

Commissioners Court starts at 9 a.m. at 1000 Houston Street.