Preview of Commissioners Court meeting

Webb County Commissioners Court will meet on Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss several agenda items.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office could soon add a four-legged deputy to its force, as the court could accept a k-9 donation from the U.S. Army.

Also the county's collaboration with non-profit organizations continues, this time with SCAN--- as a discussion could allow the organization to help counsel youth struggling with substance abuse.

Another discussion could bring a clean-up campaign to the quad cities, the campaign would kick off as soon as next week and it would include Rio Bravo, Mirando City, El Cenizo and La Presa.

Webb County Commissioners will meet at the County Courthouse on Houston Street.