Preview of County Commissioners meeting

Webb County Commissioners will meet to discuss several different topics including a helicopter pad for a law enforcement agency and a possible change of a county department head.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office could soon see a helicopter pad in the near future.

The hangar would be equipped with a concrete pad for landing as well as sidewalks.

The estimated amount for the project would be roughly $40,000.

Also during the meeting, the Community Action Agency could soon see a new administrator as the commissioners court may authorize the solicitation of applicants for the position of the agency's director position.

Also, residents living in the Las Lomas subdivision are one step closer to have a safety feature that is much needed during inclement weather.

The court will determine whether an emergency evacuation and drainage project can go forward.

The estimated value of the project is expected to be $48,000.

Webb County Commissioners Court will start at 9 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.