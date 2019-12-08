Preview of Monday's Commissioners Court meeting

Webb County Commissioners Court will meet on Monday to discuss several items.

One of the first things on their agenda is applying for a grant from the office on 'Violence Against Women' in order to continue to improve criminal justice response to issues like sexual assault, stalking, domestic, and dating violence.

All in order to continue the collaboration between the sheriff's office and Casa Misericordia.

Also on the agenda, the quad cities could have a new company maintaining their caliche roads. This comes after the previous vendor failed to meet the specifications required for use on county roads.

The court could decide who will take over during their meeting.

Also, Bruni, as well as other surrounding area residents, could soon have a public health facility close by.

Currently, they have to travel to Laredo to acquire health care services.

The court will discuss naming the company that could present the project to be negotiated.

Webb County Commissioners meet on Monday at County Courthouse on 1000 Houston Street. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.