Preview of Tuesday's City Council meeting

Now that the city manager interviews are over, it's up to City Council to pick the best candidate for the job and they will be doing just that during their upcoming meeting.

All eight members including the mayor will be provided an update from the City Manager Search Ad-Hoc Committee on the interview process.

It’s uncertain whether or not they will make a choice during the meeting.

City Council is also looking to take action on the detox facility or wet outdoor homeless campus.

Plus, District Four Councilman Alberto Torres will receive a status update on the municipal water park.

And District Seven Councilman George Altgelt will discuss amending the ethics ordinance.

City Council will meet on Tuesday, February 18th at City Council chambers at 5:30 p.m.