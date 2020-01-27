Preview of Webb Commissioners Court meeting

Webb County Commissioners are expecting to meet to go over an agenda packed full of topics that will impact our community.

Commissioners will be going behind closed doors to talk about whether or not they will allow CBP to access their property for the purpose of conducting an environmental survey for the border wall.

Commissioners will also be receiving a status report on current bond series projects such as the former H-E-B building, the Casa Blanca Golf Course and Webb County Fairgrounds.

And awarding Back up Solutions a contract to rehabilitate the inoperative Colorado Acres Water Treatment Facility that provides water to Las Lomas Colonia.

Webb County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9 a.m. at the County Courthouse located at 1000 Houston Street.