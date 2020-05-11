Preview of Webb County Commissioners Court meeting

Webb County Commissioners Court continues to address the pandemic by finding ways to cut cost or keeping people safe.

During Monday’s meeting, county commissioners are expected to discuss the possibility of freezing all expenses including travel, vacant positions as well as other spending that may be deemed non-essential.

They're also being asked to amend the budget so they can continue to cover emergency management during the pandemic.

Also, precinct Four Commissioner Cindy Liendo is asking that a position be created or assign existing personnel to assess all county offices to determine a detailed list of furnishing and equipment needed to ensure a safe and healthy environment for employees or visitors to county buildings.

Commissioners Court will take place at 9 a.m.