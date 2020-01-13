Preview of today's County Commissioners meeting

Webb County Commissioners are meeting to discuss several agenda items.

One of the topics on Monday’s meeting will be applying for a grant to assist the county district attorney so they can add resources to help victims of crime.

Also on the agenda, is the availability of a tool for crime victims to be automatically notified about an offender's custody status change, release, transfer and even court dates.

Plus, the Casa Blanca Golf Course could soon have a "Players club" membership program.

Commissioners will also receive a presentation on the status report regarding the old Tex Mex parking lot project.

Commissioners will meet on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.