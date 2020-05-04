Preview of tonight's City Council meeting

City Council will meet on Monday to discuss COVID-19 related initiatives after Governor Abbott’s emergency order expired over the weekend.

District Six Councilman Dr. Marte Martinez is asking that the city maintain enforcement of masks via citation only and no fine in order to reduce the number of cases in the community and cluster transmission.

Meanwhile, District Seven Councilman George Altgelt is directing staff to track and digitally model the number and whereabouts of people with COVID-19 in accordance with HIPPA and to message the public so they can make informed decisions.

Altgelt is also asking that the public get an accurate number of people with COVID-19 from the Laredo Medical Center.

District Two Councilman Vidal Rodriguez is asking that they initiate guidelines for operating barber shops and beauty seasons upon the governor’s orders to re-open.

Also, Councilwoman Nelly Vielma is asking that city management establish COVID-19 protocols to all the re-openings of golf courses in the city.

City Council will meet virtually on LaredoTx.swgait.com/live at 5 p.m.