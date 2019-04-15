Preview of tonight's City Council meeting

City Council will meet to discuss several agenda items including the possible increase to the water utilities fees.

Councilmembers are also looking to provide training to city officials and employees on their responsibilities under the Laredo Ethic's code at least once a year.

They will also discuss the ongoing litigation with Dannenbaum Engineering.

City Council will consult with the city attorney and outside counsel on the lawsuit regarding the construction and design of the El Pico Water Treatment Plant.