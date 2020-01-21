Preview of tonight's City Council meeting

City Council will be meeting for the first time this year.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members are scheduled to provide a status update on the search for the new city manager.

Members are also expecting a presentation by the Border Patrol who are set to show where they stand on future fence construction.

Plus, the water boil advisory is in the spotlight once again. City officials will hear from an independent investigation firm and discuss their findings.

Possible action will be explored concerning the establishment of a wet outdoor homeless campus with showers, restrooms, and a secure overnight place that's within walking distance from the Bethany House.

The meeting begins at six at City Hall.