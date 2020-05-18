Preview of tonight's City Council meeting

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Saenz is asking about the status of the 2020 Census and what additional steps can the city take to maximize the count.

Also, Councilman Alberto Torres is asking the city to assist the South Texas Food Bank with another food distribution at Sames Auto Arena.

This time they are expecting to feed up to 6,000 families on May 30th or June 6th.

And Councilman Roberto Balli wants to pass a resolution urging the Texas Governor to freeze property tax valuations due to economic hardships in result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council meeting will take place on Monday at 5 p.m.