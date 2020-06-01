Preview of tonight's City Council meeting

City Council is set to meet for its monthly meeting.

Robert Eads is seeking Council's approval for his choice of assistant city manager with the way the item was written it's uncertain whether he'll make one appointment or more.

Also, Mayor Pete Saenz wants to delve into the CARES Act money and figure out how it will be prioritized and utilized once received.

Mayor pro-temp Alberto Torres is calling for the establishment of proper protocol and plan of action for the potential second wave of COVID-19.

This and much more will be discussed at 5 p.m.

You can watch the meeting virtual meeting by click