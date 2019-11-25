Preview of tonight's Commissioners Court meeting

Webb County Commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss several items.

Commissioners will discuss the possible request for a removable skid unit to be attached to a Webb County Fire Department owned military truck. The vehicle would help the department with fire suppression and high water rescues.

Also on their agenda, Constable for Precinct 4, Harold Devally, could soon have a new location for his office. The possible construction of a new facility will also be part of the discussion.

Webb County Commissioners court will meet at 9 a.m. at the County Courthouse located on 1000 Houston street.

