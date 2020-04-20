Preview of tonight's virtual City Council meeting

The City of Laredo is looking into re-appointing the local health authority, a modification to the order, and providing utility assistance.

These are just a few of the topics up for discussion during Monday’s City Council meeting.

According to a city spokesperson, the city’s local health authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, does have an active contact that expires at the end of April.

It was a two-year contract with a one-year extension that would end this month.

Council will discuss whether they would like to renew it.

Also on the agenda, District Four Councilman Alberto Torres is asking management to coordinate with local agencies to create guidelines to expand utility assistance.

This will be for residential customers who cannot pay their water bill because of unemployment or low income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will also discuss creating a criteria to determining eligibility.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt is asking that the mayor or local health authority modify the emergency order regarding masks while exercising in public spaces and the use of city trails.

Altgelt also wants to find out whether it's possible to freeze all utility rate increases in the city, pending the lifting of the emergency order.