Local registered voters increase for Primary Election

One of Texas's most watched Primary Election is now less than three weeks away.

The Elections Building is one of the many election prescient sites for the upcoming election on March 3rd. Early voting begins on Tuesday, February 18th and election officials say 17,000 more people have registered in Webb County compared to the numbers back in 2016.

Officials say over 135,000 people have registered to vote for the Primary Election compared to a little over 117,000 people that were registered back in March of 2016.

Jose Salvador Tellez with the Webb County Elections Office says since the 2018 Primary Elections, local organizations have made a concerted effort to register more people to vote.

After February 3rd you are no longer able to register to vote for the upcoming primary. Unlike the general election which takes place in November, Tellez says come to the polling site prepared to identify which party you want to vote for.

"They are on separate ballots, you will be getting a ballot that just has the candidates for the Republican Party primary and then a ballot for the Democratic, you will not be getting both ballots, you just get one ballot."

Tellez adds there are also propositions to look out for on both the Republican and Democratic ballot.

Election officials stress to show up early for voting as the process may take longer than in previous years.