Private group builds section of border wall

A private group called "We Build the Wall" has started construction on a barrier on private property along the southern border.

The construction site privately owned by the American Eagle Brick Company let the group start building along the U.S.-Mexico Border to deter illegal entries.

The barrier stretches over nearly a half mile along the border by Mount Cristo Rey near El Paso.

After raising 20-million dollars through a GoFundMe campaign, the group decided to start building the wall until the government decides how to allocate funds.

They plan to give Border Patrol access to the area once it's complete.

Crews are using metal slat fencing to build the barrier.