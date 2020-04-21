Procession honors fallen San Marcos officer

The body of a fallen Texas police officer was escorted in a procession to a San Marcos funeral home.

Officer Justin Putnam was killed in the line of duty at an apartment complex Saturday.

Numerous members of the community came out to pay their respects to the former SMPD officer on the side of the highway and above on overpasses.

Holding up american flags as the procession passed by.

Many emergency vehicles were also lined up on the side of the highway in honor of officer Putnam.