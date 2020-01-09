Prolific ‘Graduate’ writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

Buck Henry, the celebrity screenwriter and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate,'' has died in Los Angeles. He was 89.

Irene Ramp tells The Washington Post that her husband’s death on Wednesday was due to a heart attack.

Beloved as a talk-show and party guest and a frequent early host on “Saturday Night Live,” Henry became an all-around cultural star in the 1970s.

He and Mel Brooks helped create the classic 1960s spy sitcom “Get Smart,” and he was nominated for two Oscars, for “The Graduate” and for co-directing 1978’s “Heaven Can Wait” with star Warren Beatty.

