Protesters in body bags speak out against reopening Texas

As much of the country starts to re-open, the infection rate is surging in some communities, according to a new White House report.



The nation's top infectious disease expert warns of the danger of America re-opening too fast.



They're predicting a death toll of up to 147,000 by early August.

In a senate hearing, Doctor Anthony Fauci expressed his fears that the current 80,000 plus coronavirus deaths on record are likely an undercount.

As people across the lone star state are beginning to see restrictions lifted, many people on both sides of the fence are staging protests to express their views on the pandemic.

Some people laid in front of the governor's mansion in body bags as a sign of protest. They want governor Abbott to pull back on reopening businesses across the state.



The protest was put on by the group "Indivisible Austin." They say reopening businesses risks Texans' lives, and Fauci agrees.

"There may have been people who died at home who did have COVID, who were not counted as COVID, because they never really got to the hospital," said Doctor Fauci.

A separate group is in Laredo to set up what they call a "rally for freedom," similar to other demonstrations organized by those who don't believe the government needs to implement further regulations about the daily activities of Texans.



As of now, Webb County and Laredo report 17 deaths related to COVID-19.

While democrats unveiled their plan for the next phase of coronavirus funding, republicans insist that spending be narrow and targeted.

It remains unclear if or when more funding will come up for a vote.