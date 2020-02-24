Starting today, it will be harder for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use public benefits like food stamps and housing vouchers.

The Federal Public Charge Rule takes effect nationwide Monday after the Supreme Court lifted the last remaining injunction.

Under the rule, immigrants who rely on benefits or who are considered likely to rely on benefits, including Medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers, could be denied a green card.

The Laredo Catholic Charities says the policy discourages legal immigrants in the process of obtaining citizenship from using public assistance.

"Whenever you are lawful permanent resident and you travel abroad, when you come back you are exposing yourself to inadmissibility, like a public charge," said Edith Cerillo, legal representative of Catholic Charities. "So if you are receiving any benefits the recommendation is for you to come back."

The rule only applies to people whose green card applications are postmarked February 24, 2020 or later.