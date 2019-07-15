Public Library celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

The Laredo Public Library is inviting local space cowboys of all ages to a stellar event.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of man’s first footsteps on the moon.

In celebration of Apollo 11, the library has decided to host an out of this world event that will feature virtual spacewalks, arts and crafts, and free refreshments.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 20th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can stay after 8 p.m. so they can gaze up at the stars using telescopes.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-795-2521.