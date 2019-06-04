Public Library hosting astronomical activities for the summer

With summer in full swing, many might want to escape the heat by just staying inside a nice cool library.

This summer the Laredo Public Library is hosting several activities for the adults to take part in.

This Thursday, the library will be hosting a scam and identity theft prevention seminar where community members can learn all of the different ways to be scammed out of their money.

The library will also be hosting several astronomy-related events and readings.

The first one will take place on Saturday, June 15th at the Joe A Guerra Library located on Calton Road.

These events are free and open to the public

For more information on any upcoming events, you can contact the library at (956) 795-2400.