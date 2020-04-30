Public random testing to begin soon

During Thursday's media briefing Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez shared the results of the random testing so far.



Samples taken from first responders, CBP, and El Metro employees have all come back negative.



Public testing results from the bridge have also come back negative, so far.



They're hoping to finish getting the contact information of more than 200 asymptomatic people that'll be a part of the public random testing.