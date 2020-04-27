Natural disasters will continue to happen even during the pandemic.

In an effort to prepare the public, the Texas comptroller is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

It's currently going on and ends midnight Monday, April 27th.

During the sales tax holiday, you can purchase emergency preparation supplies tax-free.

Some of those items include portable generators, emergency ladders, first aid kits, and smoke detectors.

There's no limit on the number of items you can purchase and no need for an exemption certificate.

The comptroller's office encourages social distancing so purchase online, over the phone, mail, or custom order will qualify.