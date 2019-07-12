Purchase your dream home today!

NeighborWorks Laredo is looking to help residents obtain the home of their dreams.

Purchasing a home can be quite intimidating especially when trying to buy a house with bad credit.

NeighborWorks Laredo is looking to put those fears to rest by hosting a home buying class for the community.

The seminar will take place this weekend which will go over all of the essentials that one may require in order to purchase a home.

Experts will go over all of the tricks of the trade on the home buying process, the housing market, loan assistance, credit building tips, as well as mortgage payment options.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 20th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco.

Best of all, it’s free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.