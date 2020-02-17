Push for park cameras at City Council meeting

Recent vandalism cases at City parks are prompting one council member to push for video surveillance system.

It was just a couple of days ago in which alleged arson incidents happened at North Central Park and it was only three years ago when a body was discovered near the Haynes Rec Center.

These are the incidents Councilwomen Nelly Vielma say are making it a priority and a necessity to install video surveillance cameras at city parks.

At Tuesday's meeting, Vielma hopes to get authorization to buy a camera system to be at Bartlett Park, a park within her district.

She says a couple meetings ago she asked City management to look into how much it would cost and she hopes to get the total at this meeting. She also expects to get an update on how the cameras will be monitored by the Laredo Police Deparment's real-time Crime Center.

"There is security knowing the real-time investigators are monitoring the cameras. They already got pricing for my park area, so now I can start requesting approval for that amount."

According to her, she is not the only council member looking into adding surveillance system in parks.

Vielma also plans to ask for authorization to purchase a floating fishing pier, and a playground shade structure at Bartlett Park during Tuesday's City Council meeting.