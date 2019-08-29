Put a stop to the drug-related deaths during Overdose Awareness Day

In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, a local group is looking to share their story and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

A few years ago, Marina Morales lost her son Mike to an overdose, which is a traumatic event no family member ever wants to occur.

In an effort to keep her son’s memory alive and also spread awareness, Marina decided to create a support group in her son’s name and acknowledge how drug abuse just doesn’t affect that one individual but family members and friends as well.

Marina is looking to host an awareness event at Iron Body over at 820 Gale Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marina and recovering drug addict Blanca Vela will talk about the dangers of using drugs and how we can all come together and find a way to help those who may be struggling with addiction.