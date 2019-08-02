QR Fit Trail workouts at Laredo parks

For those who are unable to shell out cash for a gym membership or personal trainers, the city of Laredo is now providing a free service that'll no longer give you an excuse not to work out.

"About a month ago I was taking a walk at the park and I saw one of those QR codes and I just followed the instructions and did about 24 push-ups. It's very convenient” North Central Park goer, Alex Lerma said.

Getting the public to live a healthier lifestyle through a new and innovative way was the reason the city of Laredo health department director Dr. Hector Gonzalez was drawn to QR fit trail.

The service is free for the public.

"They use their iPhone or smartphone, they take a picture of the code and there's four different codes because there's four different levels of exercise, you chose your level. Once you choose your code it takes you to the link you open that link and the video comes out of the personal trainer, and depending on the level: beginner, intermediate and strenuous one, then the video come out it shows you the different exercise and you repeat them” Dr. Gonzalez said.

There are five QR fit trail stations at four parks across the city including: Independence Hills, Father McNaboe, North Central and Bartlett park.