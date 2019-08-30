Quickest arrest caught on camera

A man is taken into custody in one of the quickest arrests you will ever see on surveillance camera.

The incident happened at a store in southern Alberta, Canada where a man was attempted to purchase a drink with a stolen credit card right in front of a police officer.

The clerk at the store noticed the card was flagged after the customer tried to swipe it, it also read out “call the police”.

The clerk then told the officer to take the card and arrest the man.

Store owner Clayton Stevens said it was the quickest arrest he'd ever seen.

The officer's a 20 year veteran and was called to the area because of a report of a suspicious person.

He believed the suspicious person was the customer and thought it was pretty funny that the arrest was caught on tape.