Quiet Mild Sunny Weather

A mild to warmish airmass will combine with another mild dry airmass entering north Texas. This will bring cool overnight temperatures,but mostly sunny days with mild to warm afternoons. Another mild airmass will arrive from the Great Plains Friday, followed by warm air from Mexico Sunday, and especially Monday. A cooler airmass will reach or area from the Great Plains by Tuesday with a more noticeable drop in temperature.

I'm expecting mainly clear tonight, low in the 40's to around 50. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the high 70's. Some low cloud Thursday morning, clearing in the afternoon, high around 80. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the high 60's.