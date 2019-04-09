RGISC hosting Earth Day event at Tres Laredos Park

A local environmental group is inviting the community to come out and celebrate Mother Earth this weekend!

The Rio Grande International Study Center, also known as RGISC is a nonprofit that dedicates themselves to preserving and protecting the Rio Grande from through education, awareness, and advocacy.

According to the RGISC, one of the ways we can help the environment is cutting back on using plastic straws.

This weekend, the study center is asking local restaurants not to issue straws as part of a local campaign.

According to research, Americans consume approximately 500 million straws a day.

With Earth Day taking place next Monday, the organization is hosting a celebratory event this weekend.

There will be two separate events, one will be held on Saturday, April 13th at the Tres Laredos Park downtown from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants will get a chance to take part in several outdoor activities while also learning how they can help the environment.

Attendees will also get a chance to listen to the sounds of world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The event is open to the public.

The group will also be hosting a kayak race on Saturday, April 27 at Lake Casa Blanca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.