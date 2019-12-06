RGISC inviting community to Silent River Sit In

A local organization will no longer stay quiet with the possibility of more border wall coming to the Gateway City.

The Rio Grande International Study Center or RGISC is inviting the community to a Silent River Sit-In on Saturday, December 7th.

This is all an effort to protect the Rio Grande as well as other environmental and historic sites from the president's border wall.

Community service hours will be provided and complimentary coffee and pastries will be handed out.

The event begins at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Tres Laredos Park.

The event is free and open to the public.

