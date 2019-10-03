RGISC inviting community to Yoga Hike

The Rio Grande International Study Center is celebrating 20 years of service to the community.

As part of the celebration, they are hosting a whole slew of outdoor activities for the public.

This Saturday, the RGISC will be hosting a Yoga Hike at Texas A&M International University.

That event will take place on Saturday, October 5th at TAMIU at 7:45 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat and water bottle.

The second event will be a Paddle on the River where the community can kayak on the Rio Grande.

That event will take place on Saturday, October 12th at the Max Mandel Golf Course at 11 a.m.

The cost to participate will be $25 and $15 if you have your own kayak.

For more information on either event, you can call 956-718-1063.