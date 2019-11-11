Railroad construction causes major traffic southbound on I-35

Construction is stopping traffic just north of Laredo, some drivers said they have been at a standstill for nearly 8 hours.

Traffic is backed up as far as the eye can see, and it won't be changing anytime soon.

Since this morning, 18 wheelers to commercial drivers have been bumper to bumper waiting patiently for a chance to move forward.

Calls came into the KGNS newsroom this morning from truck drivers saying hundreds of vehicles were stuck in traffic.

Other law enforcement entities, like the Texas Department of Public Safety, say they have been monitoring the traffic.

The cause is construction workers that are in the process of servicing the railroad tracks near Highway 35 and Mile Marker 13 which is causing traffic congestion at the moment.

At this time, the only entrance to the Pilot Convenience store is through Carrier Drive.

Drivers heading southbound on I-35, please either avoid the area or be ready to wait in line.

KGNS will be continuing to monitor the area for any updates on air and online.