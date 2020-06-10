Rain in the summertime!

If you were having trouble sleeping early this morning, you can blame it on the rain!

Overnight thunderstorms moved into the south Texas area, allowing for buckets of rain to come pouring down.

These wet and rainy conditions will continue all throughout the morning and evening Wednesday. We are looking at a 30 percent chance of rain.

This of course will bring temperatures down into the mid-70s for most of the morning, with a high of 94 degrees later this afternoon.

As we head into Thursday, these rainy conditions will die down, and things will clear up.

On Thursday we will start in the 70s and see a high of 96 degrees.

We will continue to stay in the mid 90s on Friday, then we will drop to lows in the upper 60s, which will make for a nice breezy evening.

On Saturday we are expecting to see a high of 95 degrees.

This will continue on Sunday and then by next week we will start to climb back to those triple digit temperatures.