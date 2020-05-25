Rain on me

After a very hot and humid weekend, we saw some thunderstorms late Sunday night and those chances of rain will continue to persist into Memorial Day.

On Monday we will start off a little fresh and breezy int he upper 60s.

Of course we could see a 10 percent chance of rain from five am to 1 p.m.

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will start to increase as well as our chances of rain.

We are expecting a high of about 90 degrees, which is a lot cooler than what we saw last week.

As we head into the evening hours at around 5 p.m. our chances of rain will increase.

We are looking at another potential storm at around midnight or early Tuesday morning.

Now on Tuesday, we are expecting a nice cool day with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s and a high of 86 degrees.

Those chances of rain will continue to linger in the morning and as we head into the afternoon they will die down.

This could be our last sighting of 80s for a while, so be sure to enjoy it.

On Wednesday, we get back up to those 90s and we are looking at a warm and dry day.

As we head into Thursday, those chances of rain come back later in the evening, with highs in the 90s.

As we head into Friday, we could see another wet weekend and highs in the 90s.