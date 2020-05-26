Rain rain, go away, come back another day!

If you were having a little trouble sleeping last night, you can blame it on the rain!

On Tuesday, we will start out wet and muggy in the low 70s and see a high of about 83 degrees, making for the perfect spring day.

Now we will see a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning that is expected to decrease as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

Out will come the sun on Wednesday and dry up all the rain. We are expecting to see a hot and sunny day with temperatures at 93 degrees.

Then on Thursday, temperatures will be about the same but those chances of rain reappear giving us a 20 percent chance of showers.

This chance of precipitation will carry on into the weekend, on Friday we are expecting a high of 90 degrees.

Then on Saturday we expect to drop into the upper 80s and on Sunday we see a high of 89. Of course, we will still see anywhere from a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain.

Keep in mind this is the last week of school for the kiddos which isn't a bad way to start off the summer.