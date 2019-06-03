Rains a lot this time of year!

We are starting off our week with high chances of rain before the summer heat!

On Monday we will start off warm and humid with temperatures in the high 70's but it's going to feel like 80 degrees.

We are expecting a high of 99 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will increase as we head into Tuesday, giving us a 50 percent chance of rain and some more cloud coverage.

This will bring temperatures down into the mid 90's; however, that humidity is not going anywhere!

On Wednesday we will see a 40 percent chance of rain and a high of 93, which is a relief compared to the triple-digit temperatures we are expecting in the later part of the week.