Rains a lot this time of year

As we prepare for another warm weekend, we are also preparing for a wet one!

On Friday, we will start out in the mid-70s and see a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

As we head into the afternoon, our temperatures will increase as well as our chances of rain.

By the evening we are looking at a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

These chances will carry on into Saturday. We are expecting a high of 90 degrees and lows in the 70s.

We could see another chance of showers on Sunday with a high of 92 degrees.

Now things will clear up a little bit on Monday with hot and sunny condiitons in the 90s.

As we look ahead to next week, things look hot, sunny, and dry.

Remember we are getting ready for the summer season, so temperatures are only going to get hotter from here on out.