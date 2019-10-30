Rainy and cool Halloween Eve

It looks like we are going to be seeing some chances of rain and cooler conditions on the Eve of Halloween!

For the past few days we've remained pretty warm and over the 80-degree mark but that will all start to change.

On Wednesday, we will start off warm and humid in the 70s; however, we will start to drop as the day progresses.

We will also be expecting some chances of rain throughout the day with our best chance at 6 p.m.

Temperatures will drop down into the 40s overnight and on Halloween, we are expecting highs in the 50s and lows in the 50s.

Then we start out November in the 60s and low 70s, which is a great start towards the upcoming winter season.