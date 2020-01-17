Rainy days and Fridays

Temperatures are finally starting to cool down after a week of humid and muggy conditions!

On Friday, we are expecting to start out nice and breezy in the 60s.

As we head into the evening, we won't get too much warmer; we'll possibly see a high of 73 and a 60 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will carry on into Saturday where we will see a 30 percent chance of rain with highs in the mid 70s.

On Sunday we won't see any chances of rain but we will drop to the 50s, which is the first cool front that we've seen in quite a while.

Those chances of rain will make a comeback next week as we expect a 20 percent chance of precipitation on Monday with highs in the 50s.

We won't stay in the 50's for too long, on Tuesday and Wednesday we will bounce back to the 60s.