Rainy days and Fridays!

Everybody's working for the weekend because it's going to be a nice one!

On Friday morning, we will start out in the mid 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

However, a lot of that cloud coverage and that humidity could develop into some strong showers by the afternoon and evening hours.

We are looking at a 70 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Overnight, a nice cool air mass will make its way into our area giving us temperatures in the low 60s and highs in the 70s on Saturday.

Things will start to warm up on Mother's Day which takes place on Sunday but we will be we won't be seeing any triple digits.

We could see a high of about 82 degrees and we will slowly start to climb up that thermal ladder.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s.