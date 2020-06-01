Rainy days and Mondays

Looks like we are starting the month of June in the 80s and some more chances of rain!

On Monday, June 1st we will start our morning in the low to mid70s and work our way up to a high of 86 degrees.

We will remain on the humid side as we expect a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Our best chance will be possibly during the noon hour.

As we head into Tuesday, these chances of rain will continue to linger but they will decrease.

On Tuesday we'll see a high of 88 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things will start to clear up on Wednesday, we are expecting a high of 90 degrees and then on Thursday, we see a high of 94 degrees.

As we head into the weekend we'll see a high of 96 and 97 for Saturday and Sunday.

Looks like we are starting the first month of summer in the 90s.