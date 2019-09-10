Rainy days in the 90s

After a summer of nothing but nonstop triple-digit temperatures, we are going to go back to the 90s, a time when the only way to access the internet was through dial-up.

Let’s go back to a time when Britney Spears, NSYNC and Blink-182 were first starting, we’re talking about the mid-90s.

On Tuesday, we will start off a little breezy with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s with a high of 96 degrees.

We are also going to see a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day and also as we head into Wednesday.

Throughout the rest of the week, we will stay in the mid-90s with moderate humidity and some chances of rain, so our feels like temperatures won’t reach too high.

By Friday we are looking at a high of 93 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain, which is a lot cooler than before.

We are getting closer to the official start of fall, so hopefully, this is a sign that the weather is starting to change.