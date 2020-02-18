Raise your glass on National Drink Wine Day!

You don't have to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass or carafe of vino.

Tuesday is National Drink Wine Day!

Celebrated every year on February 18th, it's a day to select your favorite vintage and sip up!

According to National Drink Wine Day.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine.

Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion, and relationships.

Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease and enhance food and life in moderation of course.