Rapid-test clinic awaiting trial tests before opening

City officials say they need a bit more time to prepare for the opening of their rapid-test mobile clinic.

In Wednesday's media briefing, Dr. Gonzalez said the clinic will be ready to go as soon as the trial tests are complete.

He explained that even though the new COVID-19 tests have been approved under the emergency declaration act by the FDA, it still must undergo control trials to make sure the product is safe and efficient to use.

Once those are complete, the clinic will open.



However, he did warn that opening the clinic is also subject to change on the weather.

If it rains, as it's being forecasted, the clinic can not open because tests have to remain dry to be effective.